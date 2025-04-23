Texas Tech transfer EDGE Isaac Smith commits to Michigan State

Arguably, Michigan State's biggest need in the spring transfer portal was finding a rush end/EDGE player with college experience who could come in right away and compete for a staring spot. Perhaps the Spartans found that player, as Texas Tech transfer edge defender Isaac Smith committed to MSU on Wednesday. As Spartans Illustrated previously reported, Smith visited Michigan State on April 21 and April 22. Smith participated in most of spring ball for the Red Raiders in 2025, but entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer on April 16. He is expected to have one year of eligibility remaining, however, after missing the entire 2023 season with an injury, Smith potentially has the option to apply for a medical hardship waiver for an additional year of college football. Smith will spend the 2025 season playing under head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi, co-special teams coordinator/rush ends coach Chad Wilt and the Spartans.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Smith spent four seasons in Lubbock. Smith's first season in 2021 was played under head coach Matt Wells and interim head coach Sonny Cumbie after Wells' firing. He then played for head coach Joey McGuire from 2022 through the 2024 season. In 2024, Smith recorded 31 tackles, four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. According to Pro Football Focus, Smith played 414 total defensive snaps in 2024. He recorded an overall grade of 55.4 and a pass-rushing grade of 58.0. Smith also played 65 snaps on specials team. As mentioned, Smith missed the entire 2023 season after suffering a preseason knee injury that required surgery. In 2022, Smith played in 11 games and recorded 14 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery. In 23 career games with the Red Raiders, Smith amassed 45 career tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.