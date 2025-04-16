Michigan State EDGE Anthony Jones enters the transfer portal

On the first day of the spring window, Michigan State rush end/EDGE Anthony Jones has entered the transfer portal, Spartans Illustrated confirmed on Wednesday.
In his lone season at MSU, Jones appeared in all 12 games, making 25 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, and had two sacks. He totaled 302 snaps on defensive and an additional 28 on special teams and received a 62.6 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus.
Last year during the spring transfer window, Jones committed to the Spartans on April 21, 2024.
Jones’ decision also means that if he does ultimately leave Michigan State and go elsewhere, he will play for his fourth school in four seasons. The former three-star recruit out of Las Vegas, Nevada began his career at Oregon in 2022 before transferring to Indiana for the 2023 season.
Jones played in all 12 games for the Hoosiers in 2023, starting four of those contests Jones recorded 12 tackles and a half-tackle-for-loss on the campaign. While he was with Indiana in 2023, current Michigan State co-special teams coordinator/rush ends coach Chad Wilt was IU's co-defensive/linebackers coach. Jones then played under Wilt at MSU in 2024.
He appeared in two games as a true freshman and redshirted that year.
Jones will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Michigan State has now seen three of its players enter the transfer portal this spring, with Jones being the first scholarship player to do so. Walk-on cornerback DJ Kennard and walk-on long snapper Jack Carson Wentz both announced they would be exiting the program on Wednesday. Wentz also announced during the winter window in December of 2024 that he entered the transfer portal, however, he still participated in the majority of spring ball with the Spartans in 2025.
As for what MSU will do to try and replace Jones, the expectation is that the Spartans, head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi and Wilt will try to add at least one rush end/EDGE through the spring transfer portal.
During the winter window, Michigan State landed David Santiago out of Air Force and Anelu Lafaele from Wisconsin at the rush end position. Both players enrolled in January and are participating in spring practices.
The transfer portal is set to remain open until April 25. MSU’s final spring practice is set for Saturday, April 19, leaving a six-day window for those still with the team to decide to enter the portal or not after spring ball is over.