Michigan State EDGE Anthony Jones enters the transfer portal

On the first day of the spring window, Michigan State rush end/EDGE Anthony Jones has entered the transfer portal, Spartans Illustrated confirmed on Wednesday.

In his lone season at MSU, Jones appeared in all 12 games, making 25 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, and had two sacks. He totaled 302 snaps on defensive and an additional 28 on special teams and received a 62.6 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus.

Last year during the spring transfer window, Jones committed to the Spartans on April 21, 2024.

Jones’ decision also means that if he does ultimately leave Michigan State and go elsewhere, he will play for his fourth school in four seasons. The former three-star recruit out of Las Vegas, Nevada began his career at Oregon in 2022 before transferring to Indiana for the 2023 season.

Jones played in all 12 games for the Hoosiers in 2023, starting four of those contests Jones recorded 12 tackles and a half-tackle-for-loss on the campaign. While he was with Indiana in 2023, current Michigan State co-special teams coordinator/rush ends coach Chad Wilt was IU's co-defensive/linebackers coach. Jones then played under Wilt at MSU in 2024.

He appeared in two games as a true freshman and redshirted that year.

Jones will have two years of eligibility remaining.