Air Force OLB/EDGE David Santiago will transfer to Michigan State

Michigan State has landed the commitment of Air Force transfer outside linebacker/edge rusher David Santiago, following his official visit to East Lansing during the weekend of Dec. 21.
He was offered by the Spartans during his visit to MSU this past weekend.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Santiago will likely play the rush end position for head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi, co-special teams coordinator/rush ends coach Chad Wilt and the Spartans.
The Raleigh, North Carolina native spent two seasons at Air Force before entering the transfer portal. Santiago has three years of eligibility remaining.
While in the transfer portal, Santiago received public offers from Eastern Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Louisiana-Monroe, South Alabama and UTEP.
He is a rated as a three-star transfer portal, according to Rivals.
Santiago was a former two-star recruit coming out of high school. Throughout his recruitment in high school, he received FBS offers from Air Force, Army, Charlotte and Navy.
As a freshman in 2023, Santiago did not see the field. He followed that up by playing in 10 games in the 2024 season. He recorded 38 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, two quarterback hurries and three pass break-ups.
Santiago played primarily outside linebacker for the Falcons this past fall. He played 495 snaps at outside linebacker, 25 snaps in the box and one snap at wide cornerback, all according to Pro Football Focus. He also played 42 snaps on special teams.
Santiago is the second outside linebacker/rush end player to join Michigan State’s transfer portal haul, joining former Wisconsin Badger Anelu Lafaele at the position.
He is the 12th transfer player to pledge to the Spartans this cycle, and the sixth on defense.
