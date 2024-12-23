Air Force OLB/EDGE David Santiago will transfer to Michigan State

Michigan State has landed the commitment of Air Force transfer outside linebacker/edge rusher David Santiago, following his official visit to East Lansing during the weekend of Dec. 21. He was offered by the Spartans during his visit to MSU this past weekend. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Santiago will likely play the rush end position for head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi, co-special teams coordinator/rush ends coach Chad Wilt and the Spartans.

The Raleigh, North Carolina native spent two seasons at Air Force before entering the transfer portal. Santiago has three years of eligibility remaining. While in the transfer portal, Santiago received public offers from Eastern Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Louisiana-Monroe, South Alabama and UTEP. He is a rated as a three-star transfer portal, according to Rivals.