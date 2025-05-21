2027 South Carolina WR Khristian Jackson discusses Michigan State offer

Khristian Jackson is a 6-foot, 175-pound wide receiver from Ridge View High School in Columbia, South Carolina who tendered an offer from Michigan State on May 8.

Jackson was granted his Spartans' offer after MSU wide receivers’ coach Courtney Hawkins dropped by his high school campus in the Palmetto State to pay a visit.

Jackson was impressed with the offer from Michigan State, which was his first Big Ten scholarship offer. He shared excitement about his offer from MSU in an exclusive interview with Spartans Illustrated.

“Definitely excited with it being my first Big Ten offer," Jackson said. "(Michigan State is) definitely a big-time program. I think it’s a program that is going to elevate during the years to come."