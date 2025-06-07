Four-star EDGE Tyson Harley recaps OVs to Rutgers and Michigan State

Two official visits are down for class of 2026 four-star edge rusher Tyson Harley, while he is currently in the midst of one, and has two more to go after that.

Harley officially visited Rutgers from May 30 through June 1. He immediately followed that with an early-week trip to Michigan State from June 2 through June 4. Harley is currently at Penn State, as he arrived there on June 6 and will stay until the morning of June 8. After that, Harley still has official visits booked to Maryland (June 12 through June 14) and Virginia Tech (June 20 through June 22).

The Gonzaga College High School (Washington, D.C.) star spoke with Rivals.com to detail his experiences on the first two official visits and discuss what is next in his recruitment.