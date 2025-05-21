MSU Baseball falls 5-4 to Nebraska in heartbreaking fashion

Michigan State's Tyler Horvath pitches to an Ohio State batter during the seventh inning on Friday, April 18, 2025, at McLane Stadium in East Lansing. Photo Credit: Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State baseball faced off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in its opening matchup of the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha. Making its first appearance in the tournament since 2023, the Spartans fell 5-4 to the Cornhuskers in 10 innings. Entering the ninth inning, the Spartans led the Huskers 4-3 and were looking to clinch the game with sophomore left-handed pitcher Garrett Brewer on the mound. Nebraska senior Joshua Overbeek tied the game courtesy of a fielding error by sophomore outfielder Parker Picot with two outs. Errors have plagued the Spartans in several losses this season, and this one couldn't have come at a worse time with MSU's season on the line.

With runners on second and third, redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Dominic Pianto was called in from the bullpen and was able to extend the game to extra innings. In the tenth inning, the Spartans went three and out, allowing the Cornhuskers to clinch the game in the bottom of the frame. Despite recording two strikeouts in the tenth inning, the Cornhuskers were able to walk it off courtesy of a walk-off single by junior outfielder Robby Bolin, as Nebraska keeps its dreams of winning a second straight Big Ten Tournament alive.