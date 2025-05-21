MSU Baseball falls 5-4 to Nebraska in heartbreaking fashion

Michigan State baseball faced off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in its opening matchup of the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha. Making its first appearance in the tournament since 2023, the Spartans fell 5-4 to the Cornhuskers in 10 innings.
Entering the ninth inning, the Spartans led the Huskers 4-3 and were looking to clinch the game with sophomore left-handed pitcher Garrett Brewer on the mound. Nebraska senior Joshua Overbeek tied the game courtesy of a fielding error by sophomore outfielder Parker Picot with two outs.
Errors have plagued the Spartans in several losses this season, and this one couldn't have come at a worse time with MSU's season on the line.
With runners on second and third, redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Dominic Pianto was called in from the bullpen and was able to extend the game to extra innings.
In the tenth inning, the Spartans went three and out, allowing the Cornhuskers to clinch the game in the bottom of the frame.
Despite recording two strikeouts in the tenth inning, the Cornhuskers were able to walk it off courtesy of a walk-off single by junior outfielder Robby Bolin, as Nebraska keeps its dreams of winning a second straight Big Ten Tournament alive.
Nebraska junior right-handed pitcher Luke Broderick earned his fourth win of the season, recording two strikeouts and allowing two hits in three innings pitched.
Offensively, the Cornhuskers were led by sophomore Case Sanderson, who recorded two RBIs in the win.
Recently named Big Ten Pitcher of the Year, MSU left-handed pitcher Joseph Dzierwa started for the Spartans and recorded six strikeouts in six innings pitched. Sophomore infielder Ryan McKay and redshirt senior infielder Sam Busch added an RBI for the Spartans in the loss.
MSU will play its second pool game against the No. 1-seeded Oregon Ducks Wednesday. First pitch from Charles Schwab Stadium is set for 7 p.m. Eastern time on the Big Ten Network.