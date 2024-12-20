Michigan State adds Eastern Illinois transfer DB NiJhay Burt

Eastern Illinois defensive back NiJhay Burt. (Photo by © David Banks-Imagn Images)

Michigan State has added more help in the secondary via the transfer portal. The Spartans have landed a commitment from Eastern Illinois transfer defensive back NiJhay Burt. Burt spent three seasons at Eastern Illinois. He has one year of eligibility remaining, but he has not used a redshirt season yet if he needs it for an additional season. He received other public offers while in the transfer portal from Bowling Green and Miami (Ohio).

