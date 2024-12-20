Michigan State adds Eastern Illinois transfer DB NiJhay Burt

Michigan State has added more help in the secondary via the transfer portal.
The Spartans have landed a commitment from Eastern Illinois transfer defensive back NiJhay Burt.
Burt spent three seasons at Eastern Illinois. He has one year of eligibility remaining, but he has not used a redshirt season yet if he needs it for an additional season.
He received other public offers while in the transfer portal from Bowling Green and Miami (Ohio).
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Burt played in eight games — almost exclusively on special teams — in the 2022 season as a true freshman. He made three tackles in those eight games.
As a sophomore in 2023, he played in all 11 of Eastern Illinois' games. He was a starter on special teams and a role player in the secondary. He ended the season with 16 tackles, one tackle for loss, four pass break-ups and three interceptions. One of those interceptions was a 67-yard pick-six play. On special teams, he added a blocked punt.
Burt's best statistical season in college so far was in 2024. He played in all 12 of the Panthers' games and recorded 64 tackles, three tackles for loss, five pass break-ups, three interceptions and one forced fumble. Burt was Eastern Illinois' highest graded defensive player (77.8), according to Pro Football Focus.
Burt primarily played nickel back and cornerback for Eastern Illinois, in addition to his special teams duties.
He is the eighth transfer portal pickup for the Spartans this offseason. He joins Texas State transfer Joshua Eaton as the two transfer additions in the secondary.
To keep up with all of Michigan State transfer portal activity, please view the Spartans Illustrated transfer portal tracker.