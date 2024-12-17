Michigan State gets commitment from former Western Carolina OL Caleb Carter

This is the second transfer portal offensive line pickup for the Spartans this cycle, as Carter joins Oregon State transfer Luka Vincic. Both players are expected to play in the interior of the offensive line for MSU.

The Spartans are set to lose multiple starters from a unit that already had its struggles during the 2024 season, so it is likely that they will look to add more reinforcements along the offensive line through the portal as well. Sources tell Spartans Illustrated that Michigan State could look to gain up to two more offensive linemen.

Carter brings in a fair amount of experience and a lot of versatility to Michigan State’s line. He will have one year of eligibility remaining and is listed at 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds on Western Carolina’s roster. MSU could look to play Carter at multiple spots in the interior.

This past season with the Catamounts, Carter played every position offensive line, as he started at least one game each at left tackle, right tackle, right guard and center. He also saw 12 snaps at left guard.

He played 879 offensive snaps in 2024, with 331 reps coming at left tackle. Carter received a 54.4 total grade from Pro Football Focus, which included a 44-snap day and a 85.3 pass blocking grade against North Carolina State.