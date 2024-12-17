Michigan State gets commitment from former Western Carolina OL Caleb Carter

Michigan State, head coach Jonathan Smith and offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jim Michalczik have picked up a transfer portal commitment from former Western Carolina offensive lineman Caleb Carter.
Carter announced the news via social media on Tuesday.
This is the second transfer portal offensive line pickup for the Spartans this cycle, as Carter joins Oregon State transfer Luka Vincic. Both players are expected to play in the interior of the offensive line for MSU.
The Spartans are set to lose multiple starters from a unit that already had its struggles during the 2024 season, so it is likely that they will look to add more reinforcements along the offensive line through the portal as well. Sources tell Spartans Illustrated that Michigan State could look to gain up to two more offensive linemen.
Carter brings in a fair amount of experience and a lot of versatility to Michigan State’s line. He will have one year of eligibility remaining and is listed at 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds on Western Carolina’s roster. MSU could look to play Carter at multiple spots in the interior.
This past season with the Catamounts, Carter played every position offensive line, as he started at least one game each at left tackle, right tackle, right guard and center. He also saw 12 snaps at left guard.
He played 879 offensive snaps in 2024, with 331 reps coming at left tackle. Carter received a 54.4 total grade from Pro Football Focus, which included a 44-snap day and a 85.3 pass blocking grade against North Carolina State.
Carter played in 34 total games for Western Carolina, with 15 starts (including 12 in 2024), from 2020 through 2024. He is originally from Jacksonville, North Carolina.
MSU sen a scholarship offer his way on Dec. 5 after Carter announced he would be entering the portal on Nov. 26. Carter visited East Lansing on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10.
The Spartans are not the only ones to have offered Carter out of the portal. He has offers from multiple Group of Five schools and took visits to Power Four programs Wake Forest and Arizona.
MSU offered Carter’s WCU teammate, Derrick Simmons, who just received second team all-Southern Conference honors and is the 23rd-ranked player in the transfer portal.
Carter becomes the sixth total transfer portal acquisition for the Spartans this cycle and the fifth offensive player. He's also the second offensive lineman, joining Oregon State transfer Luka Vincic.
To keep up with all of Michigan State transfer portal activity, please view the Spartans Illustrated transfer portal tracker.