Michigan State lands Oregon State OL transfer Luka Vincic

Luka Vincic (Photo by © Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith and offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jim Michalczik will get a familiar face in East Lansing, receiving the commitment of former Oregon State offensive lineman Luka Vincic. Vincic announced his pledge to the Spartans on Sunday, via social media.

Offensive line is one of the key units that needs reinforcements during this transfer portal cycle and Vincic is going to be one that provides both experience and knowledge of how Smith runs his program and how Michalczik wants his unit to function. On Oregon State's roster, Vincic is listed at 6-foot-5 and 303 pounds. Vincic will have two years of eligibility remaining and has played 22 games over his three total years in Corvallis. He appeared in 10 contests in 2024, with two starts at center, where Michigan State is losing another former Beaver in Tanner Miller. Vincic's two starts also came against current No. 1 Oregon and No. 24 UNLV. He also played some right guard, a position at MSU that started with Kristian Phillips starting in 2024 and ended with Brandon Baldwin after both Phillips and Gavin Broscious suffered season-ending injuries. Phillips and Broscious are anticipated to be back next year, while Baldwin won't be. In total, Vincic played 315 offensive snaps this year, receiving an overall grade of 58.9 from Pro Football Focus. He received a 62.0 run blocking grade and a 49.0 pass blocking grade. He played under Smith, Michalczik and the Beavers in 2022 and 2023. As a true freshman in 2022, Vincic played in just two games and redshirted. In 2023, he played in 10 games for Oregon State.

Rivals rated Vincic as a three-star prospect coming out of high school. Besides the offer from Oregon State, Cal, Utah and Air Force were the only other FBS programs to send him an offer. Now, his journey will go from Bothell, Washington to Corvallis, Oregon to East Lansing, Michigan. Vincic becomes the second transfer portal player to commit to Michigan State since it opened on Dec. 9, joining wide receiver Omari Kelly. He is the first player to join the offensive line and the second to become a part of offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren’s 2025 offense.