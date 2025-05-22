Advertisement
Published May 22, 2025
Michigan State offer is something 2027 OL Dewey Young 'always wanted'
Seth Berry  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer

Michigan State is a familiar place to class of 2027 offensive lineman Dewey Young .

His father, Duane Young, starred at MSU in the late 1980s to early 1990s before being drafted into the NFL, where he went on to play six seasons.

On top of that, Dewey Young's brother and sister attended the school. Dewey Young will now get the chance to follow in their footsteps if he chooses after he recently received an offer from Michigan State offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jim Michalczik.

"The offer from MSU was something that I always wanted," Dewey Young said. "It is truly an honor."

