Michigan State forward Kaleb Glenn to miss entire 2025-2026 season

Florida Atlantic Owls forward Kaleb Glenn (1) scores on a steal during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Jack Breslin Student Events Center; Dec 21, 2024; East Lansing, Mich. (Photo by © Dale Young-Imagn Images)

After transferring to Michigan State following the 2024-2025 season at Florida Atlantic, incoming junior forward Kaleb Glenn will have to redshirt this season after he suffered a torn patellar tendon on Monday during a team non-contact workout. He is scheduled to undergo surgery on his right knee on Thursday. Glenn has two years of eligibility remaining. Spartans Illustrated staff members were made aware earlier this week that Glenn had suffered a serious injury, but details were limited at the time. On Wednesday, On3's Joe Tipton reported that Glenn informed him of the injury and the plan to pursue a redshirt.

Advertisement

“I feel terrible for Kaleb and for his family but we will be with them throughout this process,” MSU Head Coach Tom Izzo said. “It’s awful that this happened just a couple of weeks after he got here in East Lansing and was working out with the guys and getting to know them. “In just a short time with us since he committed, we have really enjoyed having him and his family as part of our program. We’re going to do everything that we can to support him and get him back on the floor.” Glenn, a 6-foot-7 forward, averaged 12.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game this past season. He was named as a second-team All-American Athletic Conference honoree, and led FAU in scoring, despite largely coming off the bench and only starting five games all year. East Lansing is the forward's third stop in college after he started his college career at Louisville. Coming out of La Lumiere School in Indiana, Glenn was ranked as the No. 73 player in the class of 2023. He ended up with the Cardinals under then-head coach Kenny Payne as a freshman. Glenn played in all 32 games, starting in 11, and he averaged 3.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. After Payne was fired, Glenn entered the transfer portal on March 18, 2024, eventually ending up with the Owls of FAU.

MSU had some connections for Glenn dating back to his pre-collegiate playing career. Spartan point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. was a teammate on the same AAU team, the Indy Heat Gym Rats. Glenn and Fears also both played at La Lumiere School in Indiana, albeit at different times. Many Spartans fans are likely familiar with the prep school from former Spartans that have been recruited out of there by MSU, notably former big man and now NBA player Jaren Jackson, Jr. Fears played at La Lumiere his sophomore and junior and junior years, while Glenn was only with the Lakers for his senior year.