Former Auburn and MTSU WR Omari Kelly commits to Michigan State

Former Auburn and Middle Tennessee wide receiver Omari Kelly. (Photo by © HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Michigan State has gained the commitment of former Auburn and Middle Tennessee transfer wide receiver Omari Kelly, Spartans Illustrated can confirm. The news was first reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN. Kelly is the first transfer portal commitment for MSU since the winter portal opened this for this cycle on Dec. 9, 2024.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Kelly visited Michigan State on Dec. 13 and Dec. 14. He has one year of eligibility remaining. He also had interest from Louisville, Kansas, Utah and others. Kelly ranks as the No. 45 overall prospect in the transfer portal this cycle, and the No. 14 wide receiver, according to Rivals.