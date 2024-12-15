Former Auburn and MTSU WR Omari Kelly commits to Michigan State

Michigan State has gained the commitment of former Auburn and Middle Tennessee transfer wide receiver Omari Kelly, Spartans Illustrated can confirm.
The news was first reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN.
Kelly is the first transfer portal commitment for MSU since the winter portal opened this for this cycle on Dec. 9, 2024.
The 6-foot, 180-pound Kelly visited Michigan State on Dec. 13 and Dec. 14. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
He also had interest from Louisville, Kansas, Utah and others.
Kelly ranks as the No. 45 overall prospect in the transfer portal this cycle, and the No. 14 wide receiver, according to Rivals.
As a high school recruit, Kelly was a former four-star prospect out of Hewitt-Trussville High School in Alabama. He signed with Auburn in December of 2021.
In 2022, he played in 12 games as a true freshman and Kelly finished with three catches for 56 yards. As a sophomore in 2023, Kelly played in seven games and had two receptions for 45 yards.
Ahead of the 2024 season, he transferred to Middle Tennessee State. With the Blue Raiders, he started in nine games and played in 11. Kelly ended the season with 53 receptions, 869 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He also added eight punt returns for 83 yards and a touchdown.
Kelly earned first-team All-Conference USA offense and second-team All-Conference USA special teams honors for his performance in the 2024 campaign.
He played primarily out wide (399 snaps) this past season, but he also played 122 snaps in the slot, according to Pro Football Focus. He played 525 total offensive snaps, and received an overall offensive grade of 73.5. He also played 35 snaps on special teams.
He will now play under Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith. Kelly joins a wide receivers group that is coached by Courtney Hawkins and led by Nick Marsh, among others.
To track all of Michigan State’s transfer portal activity, please visit the Spartans Illustrated Transfer Portal Tracker.