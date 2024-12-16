Michigan State lands Kent State transfer WR Chrishon McCray

Michigan State is getting a boost to its offense, as "Big Play McCray" is headed to East Lansing.
The Spartans have secured the commitment of Kent State transfer wide receiver Chrishon McCray. He announced the news via social media on Monday.
The 5-foot-10, 165-pound McCray spent three seasons with the Golden Flashes. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
McCray received an offer from Michigan State on Dec. 9 and he visited campus on Dec. 12 and 13.
He is No. 201 overall prospect in the transfer portal, and the No. 39 wide receiver, according to Rivals.
In his first year with Kent State (2022), McCray played in one game and redshirted.
In 2023, he played in nine games and caught 41 passes for 610 yards and four touchdowns. McCray also contributed on kick returns. He totaled nine kick returns for 196 yards (21.8 yards per return). Additionally, he had four rushing attempts for 22 yards. He earned All-MAC first-team honors in 2023.
In 2024, McCray hauled in a career-high 705 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 40 catches. His nine receiving touchdowns was tied for second place in the Mid-American Conference. He also had three carries for 20 yards.
McCray played in 11 of Kent State’s 12 games this fall. He took 439 of his 493 offensive snaps out wide, while he took 49 snaps from the slot and five out of the backfield, according to Pro Football Focus. McCray earned an All-MAC second-team selection in 2024.
McCray joins a Michigan State wide receiver group coached by Courtney Hawkins, and that is headlined by Nick Marsh. McCray is the second wide receiver transfer to commit to the Spartans this cycle, joining Omari Kelly. He is the third overall transfer portal addition for MSU this cycle, as offensive lineman Luka Vincic also recently pledged to the Spartans.
To follow all of Michigan State’s transfer portal activity, visit the Spartans Illustrated Transfer Portal Tracker.