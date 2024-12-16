Michigan State lands Kent State transfer WR Chrishon McCray

Former Kent State wide receiver Chrishon McCray. (Photo by © Nicholas McLaughlin / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Michigan State is getting a boost to its offense, as "Big Play McCray" is headed to East Lansing. The Spartans have secured the commitment of Kent State transfer wide receiver Chrishon McCray. He announced the news via social media on Monday.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound McCray spent three seasons with the Golden Flashes. He has two years of eligibility remaining. McCray received an offer from Michigan State on Dec. 9 and he visited campus on Dec. 12 and 13. He is No. 201 overall prospect in the transfer portal, and the No. 39 wide receiver, according to Rivals.