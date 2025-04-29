Michigan State lands former Georgia State EDGE Cam Williams

Michigan State has added to its rush end position once again, landing Georgia State edge rusher transfer Cam Williams on Monday. Williams announced his decision on social media and visited East Lansing on April 22 and April 23.
Following his trip to MSU, Williams also visited Kansas and Georgia Tech. He also received an offer from Purdue during his portal recruitment. Ultimately, however, Williams chose the Spartans.
Williams is rated as a three-star transfer portal prospect, according to Rivals.
This past season for the Panthers, Williams recorded 19 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and a sack in 10 games played. He played a total of 260 defensive snaps and received a grade of 75.9 from Pro Football Focus, which was the top defensive grade on Georgia State’s roster this year and the best mark for an EDGE rusher since 2021.
Williams, who has one year of eligibility remaining, has had a long journey to the Power Four level. The Loganville, Georgia native began his career at Troy, where he only appeared in one game across the 2020 and 2021 seasons there.
That’s when Williams made his first move, going from Troy, Alabama to Jacksonville, Alabama and transferring to Jacksonville State. In his two years with the Gamecocks, Williams appeared in 19 total games, compiling 26 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble.
Improving the pass rush is a must for Michigan State to take a step forward next year. The Spartans once went six consecutive games without a sack during the 2024 season and have lost four of its five players that recorded at least 1.5 sacks last season — defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren being the top returner. Two of those losses have also been via the transfer portal, as defensive end Ken Talley left for Arkansas in the winter window and rush end Anthony Jones entered the portal on April 16.
Williams — who was listed by Georgia State at 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds — is not MSU’s first addition at the rush end position this offseason, though. Michigan State also added David Santiago (Air Force) and Anelu Lafaele (Wisconsin) to play on the edges back in the winter window, and Isaac Smith (Texas Tech) and preferred walk-on Jack Lamancusa (Hope College) in the spring. Meanwhile, the Spartans return Tyler Gillison, Stone Chaney and Luke DeJager at the rush end spot.
Returning junior Jalen Thompson is expected to primarily play the traditional defensive end position once again, but mentioned earlier this spring that he could play rush end or in the interior in 2025.
Overall, the addition of Williams marks 22 new players to the roster via the portal this offseason and the sixth to decide to join the Green and White this spring. Michigan State's other portal additions in the spring window, outside the rush end unit, are: defensive back Anthony Pinnace (UTSA), nickel/safety Tracy Revels (Bowling Green) and tight end Kai Rios (Indiana State).
Keep track of all of Michigan State's transfer portal activity HERE.