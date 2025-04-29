Michigan State lands former Georgia State EDGE Cam Williams

Michigan State has added to its rush end position once again, landing Georgia State edge rusher transfer Cam Williams on Monday. Williams announced his decision on social media and visited East Lansing on April 22 and April 23. Following his trip to MSU, Williams also visited Kansas and Georgia Tech. He also received an offer from Purdue during his portal recruitment. Ultimately, however, Williams chose the Spartans. Williams is rated as a three-star transfer portal prospect, according to Rivals.

