Bowling Green transfer safety Tracy Revels commits to Michigan State

Bowling Green transfer Tracy Revels on his visit to Michigan State. (Photo by Ben Sonday - Spartans Illustrated)

Michigan State added to its secondary on Sunday, landing Bowling Green transfer safety Tracy Revels out of the transfer portal. Revels’ decision to head to East Lansing is in the wake of his visit to MSU on April 25 and April 26. The Texarkana, Texas native has three years of eligibility remaining and announced that he would enter the portal on March 1. Michigan State could play Revels as a safety or nickel back.

Advertisement

“I chose the Spartans (because they’re a) great fit for me and my skill set,” Revels told Spartans Illustrated. “The defense they run, I’ll be able to make a lot of plays, and I already played in a similar defense also. It’s a great defensive staff and even atmosphere for me, and I fit in fast, so I’ll be ready to go for sure. Go Green!” This past season as a redshirt freshman at BGSU, Revels played in 12 of the Falcons’ 13 games, starting seven times. He recorded 40 tackles and one pass breakup. Revels also played a total of 451 defensive snaps and 30 special teams snaps last year, according to Pro Football Focus. PFF gave the 6-foot-1, 185-pounder an overall defensive grade of 70.3 and a coverage grade of 71.5. That was the best overall grade and second-highest coverage grade for all Bowling Green safeties with at least 100 defensive snaps. In coverage, PFF says Revels allowed 17 catches on 28 targets for a total of 172 yards and no touchdowns.