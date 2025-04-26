Michigan State gets commitment from UTSA transfer CB Anthony Pinnace

Michigan State has received a commitment from transfer cornerback and former junior college All-American Anthony Pinnace. Pinnace took to social media to announce the news late on Saturday night.
He was in East Lansing for a visit on Saturday before pledging to the Spartans.
Pinnace most recently attended the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) for the spring after committing to the Roadrunners in January, but after entering the portal, he will suit up for Michigan State in the fall of 2025 instead.
He will now play under head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi, secondary coach Blue Adams and the rest of the Michigan State staff.
Prior to his brief stint with UTSA, Pinnace attended Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, Iowa, which is where he played in 2024. Before that, he played for Independence Community College in Kansas. He signed with Washington State in December of 2023, but did not end up being part of the Cougars' roster in 2024.
Pinnace helped lead the Reivers to an 11-2 overall record and to the 2024 NJCAA Division I national Championship game against Hutchinson Community College (Kansas), which Iowa Western Community College lost by a final score of 28-23. Iowa Western Community College won national championships in 2023, 2022 and 2012.
He earned first-team NJCAA All-America honors in 2023 while he played for Independence Community College.
Pinnace is originally from Ann Arbor, Michigan and played quarterback at Huron High School.
The 6-foot, 170-pound Pinnace recorded 18 tackles and five pass break-ups for the Reivers in 2024.
He also took a visit to Boise State in early December of 2024.
Pinnace received more 30 scholarship offers throughout his recruitment as a JUCO prospect. In addition to Michigan State, UTSA, Boise State and Washington State, he collected offers from Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Connecticut, Hawaii, Houston, Liberty, Louisiana-Monroe, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Old Dominion, Temple, Texas State, UAB, Utah State, Western Kentucky and several others.
Pinnace will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Michigan State has now added three transfers in the spring portal window, as Pinnace joins former Texas Tech rush end Isaac Smith and former Hope College rush end Jack Lamancusa (preferred walk-on). Pinnace is the 19th transfer addition for the Spartans since the 2024 season ended. He is also the fourth defensive back MSU has brought in this offseason.
To keep up with all of Michigan State's transfer portal activity, please view the Spartans Illustrated transfer portal tracker.