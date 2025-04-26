Michigan State gets commitment from UTSA transfer CB Anthony Pinnace

Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith on the sideline in a game versus Rutgers on Nov. 30, 2024. (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Michigan State has received a commitment from transfer cornerback and former junior college All-American Anthony Pinnace. Pinnace took to social media to announce the news late on Saturday night. He was in East Lansing for a visit on Saturday before pledging to the Spartans. Pinnace most recently attended the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) for the spring after committing to the Roadrunners in January, but after entering the portal, he will suit up for Michigan State in the fall of 2025 instead. He will now play under head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi, secondary coach Blue Adams and the rest of the Michigan State staff.

