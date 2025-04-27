Former Indiana State tight end Kai Rios commits to Michigan State

Kai Rios (Photo by Michigan State Football)

Michigan State has landed a commitment from former Indiana State tight end Kai Rios. Rios announced his commitment to the Spartans via social media on Sunday. Rios spent three seasons with the Sycamores before entering the transfer portal on April 18. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. He pledged to the Spartans following a visit over the weekend where he received an offer. Rios arrived in East Lansing on Friday evening and spent Saturday on MSU's campus befoe leaving on Sunday morning.

