Idaho TE transfer Mason Mini flips commitment from Michigan State to Cal

Mini visited East Lansing on Jan. 2 and Jan. 3 and has three years of eligibility. After spending two seasons in Idaho, he now plans to spend those remaining seasons with the Bears.

Mini tell Spartans Illustrated that one big reason for the flip is that Cal is much closer to home for him than East Lansing. Mini is originally from Pacifica, California, which is less than an hour's drive away from Berkeley.

So far in Mini’s career, he has played in 15 total games. He played in just three games during his true freshman season in 2023, allowing him to redshirt, and appeared in 12 games in 2024.

Mini collected five receptions for 61 yards in 2024 for the Vandals.

According to Pro Football Focus, Mini recorded 292 offensive snaps in 2024. He also played 16 snaps on special teams. He received an overall offensive grade of 48.4.

Despite the low production in terms of receiving numbers, Mini has received real Power Four interest since entering the portal, likely due to his size at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, and his potential. For reference, MSU starting tight end Jack Velling is the same height and just four pounds heavier. Mini can also help teams as a blocker.

Other schools that have offered Mini since he entered the portal in December of 2024 include Boston College, Wake Forest. Washington State, UNLV, New Mexico, Tulane, Tulsa and UTEP.

It remains to be seen what Michigan State will do at the tight end position in the winter portal cycle from here. If the Spartans are unable to find a tight end replacement for this semester, the Spartans may readdress the position in the spring window (April 16 through April 25).

Michigan State returns Velling, Michael Masunas and Brennan Paracheck and several others in the tight ends room in 2025, and has also added three-star true freshman Jayden Savoury at the position.

With Mini’s flip to California, MSU’s number of transfer portal additions has now shrunk to 14 total players as of press time.

To keep up with all of the Michigan State transfer portal activity, please view the Spartans Illustrated transfer portal tracker.