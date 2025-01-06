Former Idaho tight end Mason Mini commits to Michigan State

Michigan State has landed a commitment from former Idaho transfer tight end Mason Mini. Mini announced his commitment to the Spartans via social media on Monday. He took an official visit to MSU on Thursday, Jan 2 and Friday, Jan. 3. Mini will have three years of college eligibility remaining.

Mini committed to Michigan State over other Power Four schools that offered him after he entered the transfer portal, such as Boston College and Wake Forest. Additionally, Washington State, UNLV, New Mexico, Tulane, Tulsa and UTEP were among the other FBS schools that expressed interest in landing the former Idaho tight end out of the portal. He was planning to take visits to Boston College on Jan. 4 and Wake Forest on Jan. 5, but sources tell Spartans Illustrated that Mini canceled those trips after his visit to Michigan State. He also visited New Mexico in late December of 2024. Of note, former Idaho head coach Jason Eck was hired by the Lobos on Dec. 14, 2024. Mini is rated as a three-star tight end transfer player, according to Rivals. As a class of 2023 recruit, Mini was rated a two-star prospect by Rivals out of Terra Nova High School in Pacifica, California.