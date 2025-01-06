Former Idaho tight end Mason Mini commits to Michigan State

Michigan State has landed a commitment from former Idaho transfer tight end Mason Mini. Mini announced his commitment to the Spartans via social media on Monday.
He took an official visit to MSU on Thursday, Jan 2 and Friday, Jan. 3.
Mini will have three years of college eligibility remaining.
Mini committed to Michigan State over other Power Four schools that offered him after he entered the transfer portal, such as Boston College and Wake Forest.
Additionally, Washington State, UNLV, New Mexico, Tulane, Tulsa and UTEP were among the other FBS schools that expressed interest in landing the former Idaho tight end out of the portal.
He was planning to take visits to Boston College on Jan. 4 and Wake Forest on Jan. 5, but sources tell Spartans Illustrated that Mini canceled those trips after his visit to Michigan State.
He also visited New Mexico in late December of 2024. Of note, former Idaho head coach Jason Eck was hired by the Lobos on Dec. 14, 2024.
Mini is rated as a three-star tight end transfer player, according to Rivals.
As a class of 2023 recruit, Mini was rated a two-star prospect by Rivals out of Terra Nova High School in Pacifica, California.
During his two seasons with Idaho, Mini appeared in 15 games. He played in just three games during his true freshman season in 2023, allowing him to redshirt, and appearing in 12 games as a redshirt sophomore in 2024.
Mini collected five receptions for 61 yards in 2024 for the Vandals.
According to Pro Football Focus, Mini recorded 292 offensive snaps in 2024. He also played 16 snaps on special teams.
With the addition of Mini, Michigan State tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator Brian Wozniak brings more talent and depth to MSU’s tight ends room heading into the 2025 season. Mini will join Jack Velling, Brennan Parachek, Michael Masunas, Wyatt Hook, Charlie Baker, Jaxson Wilson, Reeves Taylor and true freshman Jayden Savoury in the group.
It will be a step up in competition level for Mini, as Idaho plays in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).
Mini is the 15th transfer portal addition for the Spartans since the 2024 season ended. He is the first transfer tight end to pledge to Michigan State this cycle, and he is the eighth offensive player to commit to MSU.
To keep up with all of the Michigan State transfer portal activity, please view the Spartans Illustrated transfer portal tracker.