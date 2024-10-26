Wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr. no longer on Michigan State's roster

Wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr. is no longer on Michigan State's roster, Spartans Illustrated confirmed with a program spokesperson.

Gates redshirted in his first season with the Spartans (2022) after not seeing any game action, but played in all 12 games in the 2023 campaign. He totaled five receptions for 82 yards and one touchdown in those 12 games.

Gates played a total of 175 snaps on offense and 26 snaps on special teams in 2023. His lone touchdown catch was against Richmond. It went for 45 yards and it was the longest scoring pass play of the entire season for Michigan State.

This season, Gates played in two games (at Maryland and vs. Prairie View A&M). He made four receptions for 49 yards and played a total of 40 offensive snaps in those two games.

Gates has been listed as "out" on Michigan State's availability report since Sept. 21 when the Spartans played Boston College.

Of note, Gates briefly entered the transfer portal in the spring (April 22) before withdrawing a few days later (April 26).

He is the son of former NFL tight end and eight-time Pro Bowler Antonio Gates.

Gates Jr. was a former three-star prospect out of Dearborn. He had other offers from Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh and many others.