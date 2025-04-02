Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 2, 2025
2027 EDGE Mason Oglesby 'excited' following Michigan State offer and visit
Lee Wardlaw  •  Spartans Illustrated
Recruiting Writer
Twitter
@RivalsWardlaw
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement