Jack Velling and MSU's tight end group look to take the next step in 2025

Michigan State tight end Jack Velling and the tight end group for the Spartans are looking to reach new heights as they started spring practice earlier this week.

During his first season for MSU, Velling grabbed 36 receptions for 411 yards and one touchdown. He's confident that the Spartans can take the next step on improving from a 5-7 season in 2024.

“Coach (Smith) always talks about … the biggest step you’re going to take from year one to year two, whether you’re a freshman going into your sophomore year or year one of a new coaching staff going into year two," he said. "I can see it out there on both sides of the ball. The defense is flying around and the offensive line has been great. It’s exciting to go out there and see the huge step we’ve taken from last year."

This offseason, Michigan State brought in a new quarterbacks coach in former Oregon State position coach Jon Boyer, who was on Jonathan Smith’s staff in Corvallis. Velling mentioned how Boyer and Smith have gelled together and how it could benefit the team heading into the 2025 season.

“It’s fun to see them work together and challenge each other because they are such big competitors," he said. "It’s grown since Oregon State because Aidan (Chiles has) become a better football player in general, older, and more mature. I think Coach Boyer is always trying to learn more."

While reflecting on the past season, Velling's advice to himself is to not change the player that he is.

“I came in and tried to switch things up because I thought it was going to be different," Velling said. "It’s just football at the end of the day no matter who’s lining up on the other side of me."

Velling has changed his game heading into spring ball including route running and techniques that will help him against man defense that he hopes will benefit him during the 2025 season.

“No matter who’s out there guarding me I feel like I should be able to beat them, it wasn’t the case as much as I’d like it to be last year,” said Velling.

Velling has also worked on his change of direction and route running and is confident in the steps the tight end room can take this season.