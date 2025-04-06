2026 DE Logan Nagle sets five official visits, enjoys Michigan State trip

Class of 2026 DePaul Catholic High School (Wayne, New Jersey) defensive end Logan Nagle has five official visits set.

He will start his official visit slate at Indiana on May 1 through May 3. Nagle will then officially visit Rutgers on May 30 through June 1. Pittsburgh hosts him on June 6 through June 8. Next up, he'll be at North Carolina State from June 13 through June 15. He will conclude his official visit schedule at Michigan State during the weekend of June 20 through June 22.

He was also in East Lansing this past weekend for an unofficial trip to MSU. Nagle has been traveling often this spring. In the month of March, he visited Boston College, Pitt, Syracuse and Wake Forest. During the month of April thus far, Nagle has already been to NC State, Indiana and the aforementioned trip to Michigan State. He has one more unofficial visit left, with a trip to Rutgers coming up on April 15.

Nagle spoke with Rivals.com to discuss to preview his official visits, recap his first trip to Michigan State and define what he is looking for in a college program.