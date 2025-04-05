Michigan State Gymnastics: Back to Nationals for the first time in 37 years

Michigan State gymnastics posted an elite score of 198.000 to finish in second place at the NCAA University Park Regional Final on Saturday evening at Penn State’s Rec Hall.

By finishing in the top two, the Spartans advanced to the NCAA Championships for the second time in program history, and first since 1988.

"Today we came in really relaxed and confident," head coach Mike Rowe said afterwards. "Our crowd was crazy tonight and that helped."

LSU outscored Michigan State by .050 to win the regional final with a 198.050. Kentucky scored a 197.625 and Arkansas finished posted a 197.375 to finish third and fourth, respectively.

After the first rotation, MSU sat in second place (49.425 on floor), behind LSU (49.450 on bars) and ahead of Arkansas (49.400 on beam).

Senior Skyla Schulte dazzle on floor again, leading the Spartans with a 9.950, and senior Gabi Stephen added a 9.900 score. Sophomore MaKayla Tucker scored a 9.875 and fifth-year senior Delanie Harkness and Nikki Smith both posted a 9.850.

For the second time this season, MSU broke its vault record with a 49.650 during the second rotation. This allowed the Spartans to maintain pace with LSU, trailing slightly after the second rotation, 99.125-99.075.

Michigan State was able to count five scores of 9.900 or better and stuck three of their vaults. Junior Sage Kellerman and Smith both were neat perfect with 9.950s. Tucker tied a career-high 9.925 and was matched by junior Olivia Zsarmani in the third spot. Stephen's 9.900 and freshman Amy Doyle's 9.850 rounded out the scoring for MSU.

An impressive 49.575 on bars helped MSU increase its lead over Kentucky (for second place) after three rotations. Smith led MSU with a career-high-tying 9.975 and Stephen posted another 9.950. Kellerman scored a 9.925 and Zsarmani put up a 9.900, while Doyle and Harkness both scored 9.825.

With a 49.350 on beam in the final rotation, MSU secured their spot in the NCAA nationals. Schulte and freshman Cady Duplissis both posted a 9.900 while sophomore Emma Misenheimer scored a 9.775. Harkness scored another 9.900 for the Spartans while Smith scored a 9.850. An average Stephen score would have secured the overall win for Michigan State, but she fell off the beam and her score went unused.

"It's a team-driven team," said Rowe. "We have great leadership. They truly believe in what they're doing. They believe in our process."

The NCAA Championships semifinals are scheduled for April 17 in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena. The top two teams from each semifinal will advance to a four-team final on April 19.

"They know they have more fuel in the tank, they're going to surprise some people at nationals," said Rowe. "They're not done."