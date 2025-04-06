MSU's trustees are set to consider approval of the Spartan Gateway District

At it's next board meeting, Friday, April 11th, the Michigan State Board of Trustees will consider taking the action necessary to begin the development of the "Spartan Gateway District." The development of this project, which is set to be developed on the northeast corner of South Harrison Road and Trowbridge Road, has been led by MSU's Director of Athletics, Alan Haller, and will provide the MSU campus with a 14-acre athletic district which will include a hotel, restaurants, housing, and a 6,000-seat Olympic arena. This arena is expected to be the new home of Michigan State volleyball, gymnastics, and wrestling. In addition to these uses, the arena is expected to be used for community events, such as concerts.

Screenshot from Trustee Action Plan

Advertisement

This initial approval is for the $150M "Olympic Sports Arena" which will be the focal point of this new, on-campus, entertainment district. As MSU is working with a developer, they will be responsible for funding the commercial facilities, while MSU will use future bonds, sponsorship, and general funds to finance the arena. The anticipated completion of this project is late 2027 for the arena, and mid-2028 for the hotel and parking. By 2030, the housing and restaurants are expected to be complete. Down the road, there are also plans to use this site for an academic facility or healthcare zone, but the timeline for that portion of the project is to be determined.

Different configurations of the proposed arena. Screenshot from Trustee Action Plan

Overall, this project will provide Michigan State with a state of the art arena for several of their Olympic sports as well as a modern retail district. Since taking over as athletic director, Haller has focused attention and resources into sports such as hockey, gymnastics, and women's basketball; all of which who are seeing levels of success that had not been seen in quite some time. The "Spartan Gateway District" shows Michigan State's commitment to competing at the highest level across all of college athletics - and with the completion of this projection they will have the facilities to back it up.

Screenshot from Trustee Action Plan (Photo by Screenshot from Trustee Action Plan)

Screenshot from Trustee Action Plan (Photo by Screenshot from Trustee Action Plan)

Screenshot from Trustee Action Plan (Photo by Screenshot from Trustee Action Plan)