Michigan State's established system has defense ahead of last spring's unit

Things were a bit of a whirlwind in East Lansing when Michigan State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Joe Rossi was hired by first-year head coach Jonathan Smith last December. Rossi had never coached at the program before, and most of his familiarity with the area probably came from trips to Spartan Stadium while he was a part of the staff at Rutgers or Minnesota.

He had to help build a roster and an MSU defense from the ground up, trying to convince players to stay while dipping into the transfer portal at the same time. Rossi’s first defense at Michigan State ended up ranking 77th nationally and 15th in the Big Ten by surrendering about 26 points per game last year. However, the Spartans ranked ninth in the conference and 34h nationally in terms of yards allowed per game (332).

Now, with a much more calm roster situation and familiarity with his team, Rossi has a big opportunity to help improve his defense and the team’s 5-7 record from the 2024 season.

“I think anytime you get to year two it’s always a little bit easier from the standpoint — you’re more familiar with the players, even from a staff (perspective) you’re coming together and you’re doing it for a second time,” Rossi said on Tuesday. “I think there’s a little bit of understanding of the expectations, a little bit better understanding of schemes and the techniques that we’re teaching.

“I think all in all, it’s been really good. We had a good January through today. Obviously, getting into practice mode, which I think we’re seven in now, which is good with getting into different situations. I think you just feel a little bit more ahead than you were at this time last year.”

With Rossi now more familiar with what he has and having players that know him a lot better, he is going to be able to install things he wasn’t able to install last year with a new team.

“I think the one thing going into last year was — you’ve got to be very aware of putting too many things in with a new group,” Rossi said. “Not only was it a new staff, but it was a lot of new players coming in and some guys missed spring ball — we had like 11 or 12 guys that weren’t with us in the spring. That was really important, and to make sure that there weren’t breakdowns, lack of communication, to be able to really limit the explosive plays because I think that’s the first place you’re going to lose.

“I think in year two, now that we’ve got a lot of guys back and even though we’ve brought in some new guys in the winter, I think we’re able to add to the package. We’re able to do some things that maybe we’ve had in the package, but didn’t install last year. It gives us a little bit more multiplicity in our looks.”

One of the main places Michigan State will need to improve on is the team’s pass rush ability, as the team ranked near the bottom of the conference in sacks and had a stretch of six consecutive games without getting one last season.

“There’s three things, and we’re attacking on all three fronts (to improve the pass rush),” Rossi said. “One, you want to recruit guys that have innate, natural pass rush ability, right? And that’s twitch, the ability to get off blocks, defeat blocks, the flexibility and the knee bend.

“The second thing is the techniques. So it’s working on the fundamentals of the pass rush, which I think Coach Legi (Suiaunoa with the defensive line) does an outstanding job of, and he’s one of the best I’ve been around.

“And then the third thing is schematics. Are there some things that you can do based on your strengths and weaknesses as a defense? I think … yeah, we’re seeing some signs and … we’re kind of attacking it in those three areas.”