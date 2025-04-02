Locked On Spartans: Tre Holloman enters portal...now what?

Tre Holloman's unexpected entry into the transfer portal has sent shockwaves through the Michigan State basketball community. Could this be a turning point for the Spartans' future?

With the 2024-2025 season just concluded, the implications of losing a key player like Holloman are profound, especially as rumors swirl about potential destinations.

The episode explores the financial motivations behind such transfers, among other reasons, and the impact on Michigan State's culture under head coach Tom Izzo.

Key players like Jeremy Fears Jr. and Jase Richardson are highlighted as the team faces a critical need for new talent from the transfer portal.