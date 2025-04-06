Quindarius Dunnigan looking to spark Michigan State's defense in 2025

The team effort gave Michigan State a 198.000 and a spot among the final eight teams in the country.
Jase will have a long NBA career regardless of when it begins. But when should it begin?
Michigan State tight end Jack Velling and the tight end group for the Spartans are looking to reach new heights in 2025.
Former Michigan State forward Xavier Booker announced on Friday that he will stay in the Big Ten and transfer to UCLA.
Michigan State's offense has seen a lot of change, and the newcomers are critical to the unit's success this fall.
The team effort gave Michigan State a 198.000 and a spot among the final eight teams in the country.
Jase will have a long NBA career regardless of when it begins. But when should it begin?
Michigan State tight end Jack Velling and the tight end group for the Spartans are looking to reach new heights in 2025.