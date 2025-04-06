Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 6, 2025
Quindarius Dunnigan looking to spark Michigan State's defense in 2025
circle avatar
Jonah Wilson  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer/Podcast Host
Twitter
@JonahWiIson
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement