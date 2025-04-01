Michigan State guard Tre Holloman has entered the transfer portal with one season of eligibility remaining, Spartans Illustrated has confirmed. The news that Holloman was planning to enter the portal was first reported by Jonathan Givony of ESPN after being informed of Holloman’s plans through his agents.

Holloman’s decision to enter the portal comes as a surprise that arrives just two days after the Spartans’ season ended in the Elite Eight against Auburn.

Over his three seasons in East Lansing, Holloman has averaged 5.5 points per game and 2.4 assists across 106 contests. The Minneapolis, Minnesota native had just seen his role significantly increase this past season, though. Holloman shifted between a starting and sixth-man role, starting 16 of MSU’s 37 games while averaging 9.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and just under a steal a game while playing an average of about 23 minutes.

The former four-star recruit has provided several memorable moments for the program, this past season especially. Holloman hit a game-winner from beyond-half court against Maryland on Feb. 26, shoved two Michigan players on March 9 for standing on the mid-court Spartan logo while MSU’s senior night tradition of kissing said logo was ongoing — prompting Izzo to allow Holloman to also kiss the logo after the game — and generally became known as one of Michigan State’s enforcers that was not scared to talk trash or get in somebody’s face.

Before Holloman shot a career-worst 0-for-10 in that Elite Eight game, he had been someone with a habit of stepping up in important games, scoring in double figures in each of MSU’s three prior NCAA Tournament games and making two of his three highest scoring games of his career so far coming against the Wolverines this year.

Holloman was the first Michigan State player to enter the transfer portal this offseason, although it has been reported that redshirt freshman Gehrig Normand will also be doing so soon. Spartans Illustrated is seeking confirmation.

As it stands on Tuesday, the exit of both Holloman and Normand means that MSU and Tom Izzo have three open roster spots for next year, as the two portal entries mean that at least five players will exit — Jaden Akins, Szymon Zapala and Frankie Fidler all being out of eligibility — and just two high school recruits coming in: Cam Ward and Jordan Scott.

That does not even factor any more potential portal entrants and Jase Richardson’s pending NBA Draft decision. Players are able to enter the transfer portal until April 22. Richardson has until April 26 to enter the NBA Draft and until June 15 to withdraw, if he so chooses.