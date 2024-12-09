Michigan State LB Aaron Alexander enters the transfer portal

Michigan State redshirt sophomore linebacker Aaron Alexander announced Monday on X (formerly Twitter) that he has entered the transfer portal.
Alexander has appeared in all 24 MSU games from the past two seasons, recording 12 total tackles and a half-tackle for loss.
The Belleville, Michigan native originally began his collegiate career at UMass, where he only played in three games to maintain his redshirt. He transferred to MSU the following offseason, committing to the Spartans December of 2022.
Rivals ranked Alexander as a three-star recruit coming out of high school. He was once committed to Michigan before ending up with the Minutemen instead.
Alexander was almost exclusively used on special teams in 2024, logging 186 such snaps to just two snaps on defense. Pro Football Focus gave him a 65.6 grade from his time on special teams.
He will now look elsewhere with two years of eligibility remaining. Alexander is now the 13th different Michigan State player to announce his departure since the end of the 2024 season, and the first linebacker. The linebacker position is a group that the Spartans could look to add some depth to through the portal, as captain Jordan Turner and veteran Cal Haladay have both now exhausted their eligibility.
To keep up with all of Michigan State transfer portal activity, please view the Spartans Illustrated transfer portal tracker.