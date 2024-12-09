Michigan State LB Aaron Alexander enters the transfer portal

(Photo by © Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images)

Michigan State redshirt sophomore linebacker Aaron Alexander announced Monday on X (formerly Twitter) that he has entered the transfer portal.

Alexander has appeared in all 24 MSU games from the past two seasons, recording 12 total tackles and a half-tackle for loss. The Belleville, Michigan native originally began his collegiate career at UMass, where he only played in three games to maintain his redshirt. He transferred to MSU the following offseason, committing to the Spartans December of 2022. Rivals ranked Alexander as a three-star recruit coming out of high school. He was once committed to Michigan before ending up with the Minutemen instead.