Former Merrimack DB Elisha West, brother of Aydan West, transfers to MSU

Michigan State added depth to its secondary and some family ties to the roster by landing Merrimack transfer defensive back transfer Elisha West, the older brother of class of 2025 freshman early-enrollee cornerback Aydan West. He announced his pledge to the Spartans on Friday.
Elisha West will be a preferred walk-on for the Spartans.
"Michigan State felt like a good place to call home, and the people have made me feel more than welcome," Elisha West told Spartans Illustrated about his commitment to the Spartans. "The football program being great is just a plus.
The older West just played out his true freshman season at the FCS level, appearing in two games for Merrimack and redshirting. He totaled two snaps against Colgate on Oct. 26, 2024, according to Pro Football Focus. One of those snaps was as a slot cornerback and the other was on special teams in kick coverage. The defensive back also played against Fordham — a game in which he tells Spartans Illustrated he blocked a punt in.
Elisha also participated in Merrimack's spring practices in 2025 before entering the transfer portal in April.
Both Elisha and Aydan will have all four years of eligibility remaining with the Spartans, beginning with the 2025 season.
Each brother hails from Gaithersburg, Maryland, where Elisha and Aydan both attended Quince Orchard High School. Being able to continue to play with each other at the college level is special for the West brothers.
"It means everything," Elisha said about playing with Aydan at MSU. "I feel me and my brother are the best back-end duo in football, and me and my brother have played together for a long time and it’s great to be able to keep this going."
While Elisha did not visit East Lansing this spring, he was on Michigan State's campus last fall to watch the Spartans' 2024 season-finale versus Rutgers.
"I visited one time with my brother for the game against Rutgers," Elisha noted. "They wanted Aydan there and I was on a break at school so I went up with him."
Michigan State is bringing Elisha in to play the safety and nickel back positions. While he isn't comparing himself to some of the NFL's best defensive backs, he models his game after a couple of them.
"I would describe my game as a Tavierre Thomas (currently of the Minnesota Vikings) and Ed Reed (Pro Football Hall-of-Famer) mixture," he said.
As a recruit, Elisha reported an FBS offer from Marshall, along with a visit to Navy, on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He also reported other opportunities from multiple FCS teams, including Bucknell, Alabama A&M, Morgan State and Colgate. In a Q&A with MarylandVarsity in January of 2023, Elisha said that Utah had also been recruiting him, among others.
Elisha currently checks in at 5-foot-11 and 188 pounds. He self-reports that he ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash during a camp at Akron in June of 2023. Speed should be no issue for him, as he ran outdoor track during his time in high school as well.
As a senior at Quince Orchard, Elisha received All-County first-team honors, All-Division first-team recognition and All-Met honorable mention accolades.
At Michigan State, Elisha and Aydan will player under head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi, secondary coach Blue Adams, newly-hired safeties coach James Adams and the rest of the staff.
Elisha is continuing to build bonds with the coaches and players, and looks forward to his opportunity at Michigan State.
"I really meshed with everyone that I have met," Elisha said about the staff and current players. "I’m excited for this next chapter in my life. Spartans Will!"
Overall, Elisha West marks the 24th transfer prospect taken in by Michigan State since the end of the 2024 season. Smith has made buffing up the secondary through the transfer portal a big priority this offseason, having already added Joshua Eaton (Texas State), Malcolm Bell (UConn), NiJhay Burt (Eastern Illinois), Anthony Pinnace (UTSA), Tracy Revels (Bowling Green) and Dontavius Nash (East Carolina).
To keep up with all of Michigan State's 2024-2025 transfer portal activity, please view the Spartans Illustrated transfer portal tracker.