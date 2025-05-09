Former Merrimack DB Elisha West, brother of Aydan West, transfers to MSU

Elisha West while with Merrimack. (Photo by Elisha West)

Michigan State added depth to its secondary and some family ties to the roster by landing Merrimack transfer defensive back transfer Elisha West, the older brother of class of 2025 freshman early-enrollee cornerback Aydan West. He announced his pledge to the Spartans on Friday. Elisha West will be a preferred walk-on for the Spartans. "Michigan State felt like a good place to call home, and the people have made me feel more than welcome," Elisha West told Spartans Illustrated about his commitment to the Spartans. "The football program being great is just a plus.

The older West just played out his true freshman season at the FCS level, appearing in two games for Merrimack and redshirting. He totaled two snaps against Colgate on Oct. 26, 2024, according to Pro Football Focus. One of those snaps was as a slot cornerback and the other was on special teams in kick coverage. The defensive back also played against Fordham — a game in which he tells Spartans Illustrated he blocked a punt in. Elisha also participated in Merrimack's spring practices in 2025 before entering the transfer portal in April. Both Elisha and Aydan will have all four years of eligibility remaining with the Spartans, beginning with the 2025 season. Each brother hails from Gaithersburg, Maryland, where Elisha and Aydan both attended Quince Orchard High School. Being able to continue to play with each other at the college level is special for the West brothers. "It means everything," Elisha said about playing with Aydan at MSU. "I feel me and my brother are the best back-end duo in football, and me and my brother have played together for a long time and it’s great to be able to keep this going." While Elisha did not visit East Lansing this spring, he was on Michigan State's campus last fall to watch the Spartans' 2024 season-finale versus Rutgers. "I visited one time with my brother for the game against Rutgers," Elisha noted. "They wanted Aydan there and I was on a break at school so I went up with him."