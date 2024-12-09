Michigan State DB Philipp Davis enters the transfer portal

Davis signing with MSU. (Photo by © ROY FUOCO/THE LEDGER / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Michigan State redshirt freshman defensive back Philipp Davis has entered the transfer portal, he tells Spartans Illustrated. He will have three years of eligibility remaining with the possibility of a fourth from a potential medical waiver. The former three-star recruit has been with the program through each of the past two seasons but has not appeared in a game in either 2024 or while redshirting in 2023.

