Michigan State DB Philipp Davis enters the transfer portal

Michigan State redshirt freshman defensive back Philipp Davis has entered the transfer portal, he tells Spartans Illustrated. He will have three years of eligibility remaining with the possibility of a fourth from a potential medical waiver.
The former three-star recruit has been with the program through each of the past two seasons but has not appeared in a game in either 2024 or while redshirting in 2023.
Davis hails from Lake Wales, Florida at 6-foot-1 and 197 pounds. He was recruited to MSU by former defensive backs coach Harlon Barnett after helping lead his high school to a state title in 2022, receiving an offer on Jan. 4, 2023 and visiting on the 20th of the same month.