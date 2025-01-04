Michigan State adds Central Michigan transfer WR Evan Boyd

The East Lansing native visited Michigan State on Jan. 3 and Jan. 4. Boyd did not take any other visits while in the transfer portal before committing to the Spartans. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Michigan State has landed a commitment from Central Michigan wide receiver Evan Boyd out of the transfer portal.

Boyd originally entered the transfer portal on Dec. 9, 2024, but quickly withdrew his name. However, he entered the transfer portal once again on Dec. 27, 2024.

He is the younger brother of former Michigan State offensive lineman Ethan Boyd, who spent three seasons with the Spartans before transferring out of the program.

As a true freshman in 2023, Boyd played in four games for the Chippewas. He made one start on Sept. 23 of that year against South Alabama. Boyd did not record a reception in his four games played.

In his redshirt freshman season in 2024, he played in eight games before suffering a season-ending injury. Boyd was leading the team in receiving yards when he got hurt. He ended the 2024 campaign with 21 catches for 302 receiving yards (14.4 yards per catch) and two touchdowns.

According to Pro Football Focus, Boyd played 353 offensive snaps and received an overall grade of 69.9. He also recorded 30 snaps on special teams.

Following the 2024 season, CMU head coach Jim McElwain retired from the position after leading the Chippewas for six seasons and coaching for four decades. He will remain with the school and move into a new position as Special Assistant to Athletic Director Amy Folan.

Central Michigan hired former Army offensive line coach Matt Drinkall as its head coach on Dec. 9, 2024.