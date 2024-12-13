2025 WR Nicholas Hardy commits to Michigan State as preferred walk-on

Nicholas Hardy (Photo courtesy of Nicholas Hardy/MSU Football)

Michigan State has added another preferred walk-on to its 2025 roster, as in-state wide receiver Nicholas Hardy has committed to the Spartans. Hardy, who currently attends Wylie E. GrovesGroves High School in Beverly Hills, Michigan, took to Instagram on Thursday to announce his pledge to MSU. He spoke with Spartans Illustrated on Friday to detail his decision. He visited East Lansing for Michigan State's game on Nov. 2. He returned to MSU's campus on Dec. 1. "I chose MSU because it just felt like home," Hardy said. "It felt different than any other school I visited. The culture was another big thing, I love the culture they have. The thing that stands out is the atmosphere (at Spartan Stadium) — it’s nothing like I’ve seen before. That was the thing that stood out the most to me during my game-day visit."

Advertisement

Hardy had Division I scholarship offers from Army and Mercyhurt (FCS). He also had offers from Division II programs Davenport and Wayne State, and NAIA school Olivet Nazarene. However, Hardy has decided to join the Spartans as a PWO instead of taking a scholarship elsewhere. His relationships with Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith, wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins ("Coach Hawk"), assistant wide receivers coach Cordale Grundy and the rest of the staff allowed Hardy to be comfortable with his decision. "I have a good relationship with Coach Smith, Coach Hawk and Coach Grundy," Hardy explained. "They’re easy to talk to and they keep it real no matter what with you, as they're very transparent."

The 6-foot-1, 182-pound Hardy recorded 18 receptions for 416 yards (23.1 yards per catch) and four touchdowns as a senior in 2024. Throughout his varsity career with Groves, he amassed 46 receptions for 1,121 yards (24.4 yards per catch) and 14 touchdowns. "I’d say I’m a very explosive receiver that excels in the deep game with good hands and good route running," Hardy said when asked to describe his game. Hardy will join a Michigan State wide receivers room in 2025 that is expected to include Nick Marsh, Alante Brown (if he opts to use 2024 as a redshirt season and returns), Jaylan Brown, Austin Clay, fellow true freshmen Braylon Collier and Charles Taplin and others. The Spartans are also expected to add multiple transfers at the wide receiver position. Hardy joins long snapper Jack Wills and offensive lineman Rashawn Rogers as preferred walk-on additions to MSU's 2025 roster.

Highlights: