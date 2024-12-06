Michigan State adds OL Rashawn Rogers to 2025 roster

Rashawn Rogers (Photo courtesy of Rashawn Rogers/MSU Football)

Michigan State has officially added offensive lineman Rashawn Rogers to its 2025 roster as a preferred walk-on. Rogers, out of Ottawa Hills High School in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is expected to play offensive tackle for the Spartans. "I chose MSU for the culture that (the staff) is creating and I want to be a part of it," Rogers told Spartans Illustrated.

