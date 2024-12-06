Michigan State adds OL Rashawn Rogers to 2025 roster

Michigan State has officially added offensive lineman Rashawn Rogers to its 2025 roster as a preferred walk-on.
Rogers, out of Ottawa Hills High School in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is expected to play offensive tackle for the Spartans.
"I chose MSU for the culture that (the staff) is creating and I want to be a part of it," Rogers told Spartans Illustrated.
Rogers visited Michigan State on Nov. 22 to watch the Spartans' 24-17 victory over Purdue.
He was able to build a relationship with MSU head coach Jonathan Smith, offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jim Michalczik and the rest of the staff.
The 6-foot-6, 289-pound Rogers had scholarship offers from Northwood and Wayne State.
On Wednesday, Michigan State signed 17 of its 18 scholarship commits in the 2025 class. Three-star, in-state athlete Bryson Williams is planning to sign in February.
Rogers joins 2025 long snapper Jack Wills as PWO additions to MSU's 2025 roster.