Can the Michigan State Spartans upset the USC Trojans in Los Angeles in Week Four of the 2025 college football season?

With high stakes on the line, this game could redefine the season for both teams. The Spartans, led by quarterback Aidan Chiles, face a crucial test against USC's revamped defense, bolstered by transfers from Kentucky and Georgia. Meanwhile, USC's offensive arsenal, featuring standout players like Jayden Maiava and Makai Lemon, promises a thrilling showdown.