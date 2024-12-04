Early Signing Period 2025: Tracking all Michigan State signed recruits

Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith. (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The Early Signing Period for the class of 2025 is now open. Spartans Illustrated is tracking each Michigan State high school commit as they sign their National Letters of Intent and officially become Spartans joining head coach Jonathan Smith in East Lansing.

Updates (Dec. 4): 7:04 a.m.: Leonard Ah You signs

7:09 a.m.: Charles White signs

7:17 a.m.: DiMari Malone signs

7:21 a.m.: Justin Bell signs

7:29 a.m.: Cal Thrush signs

7:34 a.m.: George Mullins signs

7:40 a.m.: Jayden Savoury signs

7:48 a.m.: Jace Clarizio flips commitment from Alabama to Michigan State

7:49 a.m.: Braylon Collier signs

7:58 a.m.: Derrick Simmons signs

8:03 a.m.: Evan Young signs

8:14 a.m.: Charles Taplin signs

8:55 a.m.: Zion Gist signs

9:50 a.m.: Jace Clarizio signs

9:59 a.m.: Terrance Edwards signs

10:07 a.m.: Leo Hannan signs

10:20 a.m.: Drew Nichols signs

11:42 a.m.: Aydan West signs

12:02 p.m.: Jack Wills officially added to roster

Class of 2025 Recruits - 17 signees, 1 commitment

Leonard Ah You, Kahuku (Hawaii)

Justin Bell, Dakota (Michigan)

Status: Signed

Position: Offensive line

Rating: 5.5, three-star

State rank: N/A

Position rank: N/A

Other notable Offers: Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Cornell, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, West Virginia, Western Michigan and several others

Jace Clarizio, East Lansing (Michigan)

Braylon Collier, Perkins (Ohio)

Status: Signed

Position: Wide receiver

Rating: 5.6, three-star

State rank: N/A

Position rank: N/A

Other notable offers: Central Michigan, Iowa, Iowa State, Massachusetts, Toledo, Western Michigan and several others



Terrance Edwards, Trinity Episcopal (Virginia)

Zion Gist, Lincoln Way East (Illinois)

Status: Signed

Position: Running back

Rating: 5.5, three-star

State rank: N/A

Position rank: N/A

Other notable offers: Kent State, Marshall, Northern Iowa and Western Michigan

Leo Hannan, Servite (California)

Status: Signed

Position: Quarterback

Rating: 5.6, three-star

State rank: No. 65

Position rank: No. 37 pro-style quarterback

Other notable offers: Arizona, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado, Illinois, Marshall, Minnesota, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Washington and more

DiMari Malone, Dakota (Michigan)

Status: Signed

Position: Outside linebacker

Rating: 5.6, three-star

State rank: No. 13

Position rank: N/A

Other notable offers: Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Marshall, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, West Virginia and several others

George Mullins, South Sumter (Florida)

Status: Signed

Position: Cornerback

Rating: 5.6, three-star

State rank: N/A

Position rank: N/A

Other notable offers: Central Florida, East Carolina, Oregon State, Illinois, Liberty, Louisville, Mississippi State, South Florida, West Virginia, Western Kentucky and others

Drew Nichols, Murrieta Valley (California)

Jayden Savoury, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (Michigan)

Status: Signed

Position: Tight end

Rating: 5.6, three-star

State rank: No. 12

Position rank: No. 44

Other notable offers: Arizona State, Boston College, BYU, Duke, Kansas, Marshall, Missouri, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, West Virginia, Wisconsin and several others

Derrick Simmons, Frankenmuth (Michigan)

Status: Signed

Position: Defensive tackle

Rating: 5.8, four-star

State rank: No. 5

Position rank: No. 24

Other notable offers: Boston College, Cincinnati, Illinois, Northwestern, Purdue, Vanderbilt and others

Charles Taplin, Red Oak (Texas)

Cal Thrush, Upper Arlington (Ohio)

Status: Signed

Position: Defensive end

Rating: 5.6, three-star

State rank: N/A

Position rank: N/A

Other notable offers: Cornell, Air Force, Army, Cincinnati, Harvard, Marshall, Navy, Yale and several others

Aydan West, Quince Orchard (Maryland)

Charles White, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (Michigan)

Status: Signed

Position: Outside linebacker

Rating: 5.7, three-star

State rank: No. 10

Position rank: No. 54

Other notable offers: Boston College, Indiana, Kansas, Marshall, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, West Virginia and others

Evan Young, Lufkin (Texas)

Status: Signed

Position: Cornerback

Rating: 5.6, three-star

State ranking: N/A

Position rank: N/A

Notable offers: Louisiana, North Texas, Texas State, UTEP, UTSA, Wyoming and others

Planning on signing in February:

Bryson Williams, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (Michigan)

Status: Verbal

Position: Athlete

Rating: 5.6, three-star

State ranking: No. 17

Position rank: N/A

Other notable offers: Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Illinois, Kansas, Marshall, Minnesota, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Princeton, Purdue, Rice, West Virginia, Yale and others

Note: Sources told Spartans Illustrated that Bryson Williams will not sign on Dec. 4 and that he plans to sign in February. He remains committed to the Spartans as of now.

Preferred walk-ons:

Jack Wills, Hudsonville (Michigan)