Early Signing Period 2025: Tracking all Michigan State signed recruits

The Early Signing Period for the class of 2025 is now open. Spartans Illustrated is tracking each Michigan State high school commit as they sign their National Letters of Intent and officially become Spartans joining head coach Jonathan Smith in East Lansing.
Updates (Dec. 4):
7:04 a.m.: Leonard Ah You signs
7:09 a.m.: Charles White signs
7:17 a.m.: DiMari Malone signs
7:21 a.m.: Justin Bell signs
7:29 a.m.: Cal Thrush signs
7:34 a.m.: George Mullins signs
7:40 a.m.: Jayden Savoury signs
7:48 a.m.: Jace Clarizio flips commitment from Alabama to Michigan State
7:49 a.m.: Braylon Collier signs
7:58 a.m.: Derrick Simmons signs
8:03 a.m.: Evan Young signs
8:14 a.m.: Charles Taplin signs
8:55 a.m.: Zion Gist signs
9:50 a.m.: Jace Clarizio signs
9:59 a.m.: Terrance Edwards signs
10:07 a.m.: Leo Hannan signs
10:20 a.m.: Drew Nichols signs
11:42 a.m.: Aydan West signs
12:02 p.m.: Jack Wills officially added to roster
Note: Here are the commits/signees who are expected to be mid-year enrollees, arriving to campus in January. This is a tentative list and is subject to change.
- Three-star offensive tackle Justin Bell
-Three-star running back Jace Clarizio
- Three-star wide receiver Braylon Collier
- Three-star quarterback Leo Hannan
- Three-star linebacker DiMari Malone
- Four-star defensive tackle Derrick Simmons
- Three-star wide receiver Charles Taplin
- Three-star defensive end Cal Thrush
- Three-star cornerback Aydan West
- Three-star running back Zion Gist
- Three-star cornerback George Mullins
Note: Four-star 2025 cornerback LaRue Zamorano III decommitted from Michigan State on Monday, following news of the departure of cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin. Spartans Illustrated confirmed on Monday that Martin is expected to take an assistant coaching job with UCLA.
Class of 2025 Recruits - 17 signees, 1 commitment
Leonard Ah You, Kahuku (Hawaii)
Status: Signed
Position: Linebacker
Rating: 5.5, three-star
State rank: N/A
Position rank: N/A
Other notable offers: Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Fresno State, Hawaii, Oregon State, Utah and UNLV
Justin Bell, Dakota (Michigan)
Status: Signed
Position: Offensive line
Rating: 5.5, three-star
State rank: N/A
Position rank: N/A
Other notable Offers: Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Cornell, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, West Virginia, Western Michigan and several others
Jace Clarizio, East Lansing (Michigan)
Status: Signed
Position: Running back
Rating: 5.7, three-star
State rank: No. 7
Position rank: No. 39
Other notable offers: Boston College, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, USC, Wisconsin and others
Braylon Collier, Perkins (Ohio)
Status: Signed
Position: Wide receiver
Rating: 5.6, three-star
State rank: N/A
Position rank: N/A
Other notable offers: Central Michigan, Iowa, Iowa State, Massachusetts, Toledo, Western Michigan and several others
Terrance Edwards, Trinity Episcopal (Virginia)
Status: Signed
Position: Cornerback
Rating: 5.7, three-star
State rank: No. 16
Position rank: No. 57 cornerback
Other notable offers: Boston College, Clemson, Colorado, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (FL.), Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina State, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia and more
Zion Gist, Lincoln Way East (Illinois)
Status: Signed
Position: Running back
Rating: 5.5, three-star
State rank: N/A
Position rank: N/A
Other notable offers: Kent State, Marshall, Northern Iowa and Western Michigan
Leo Hannan, Servite (California)
Status: Signed
Position: Quarterback
Rating: 5.6, three-star
State rank: No. 65
Position rank: No. 37 pro-style quarterback
Other notable offers: Arizona, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado, Illinois, Marshall, Minnesota, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Washington and more
DiMari Malone, Dakota (Michigan)
Status: Signed
Position: Outside linebacker
Rating: 5.6, three-star
State rank: No. 13
Position rank: N/A
Other notable offers: Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Marshall, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, West Virginia and several others
George Mullins, South Sumter (Florida)
Status: Signed
Position: Cornerback
Rating: 5.6, three-star
State rank: N/A
Position rank: N/A
Other notable offers: Central Florida, East Carolina, Oregon State, Illinois, Liberty, Louisville, Mississippi State, South Florida, West Virginia, Western Kentucky and others
Drew Nichols, Murrieta Valley (California)
Status: Signed
Position: Offensive tackle
Rating: 5.6, three-star
State rank: No. 85
Position rank: N/A
Other notable articles: Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Boise State, California, Miami (FL.), Minnesota, SMU, UCLA, Washington State and others
Jayden Savoury, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (Michigan)
Status: Signed
Position: Tight end
Rating: 5.6, three-star
State rank: No. 12
Position rank: No. 44
Other notable offers: Arizona State, Boston College, BYU, Duke, Kansas, Marshall, Missouri, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, West Virginia, Wisconsin and several others
Derrick Simmons, Frankenmuth (Michigan)
Status: Signed
Position: Defensive tackle
Rating: 5.8, four-star
State rank: No. 5
Position rank: No. 24
Other notable offers: Boston College, Cincinnati, Illinois, Northwestern, Purdue, Vanderbilt and others
Charles Taplin, Red Oak (Texas)
Status: Signed
Position: Wide receiver
Rating: 5.5, three-star
State rank: N/A
Position rank: N/A
Other notable offers: Arizona, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Navy, North Texas, San Diego State, Tulsa, UTEP, Washington State and others
Cal Thrush, Upper Arlington (Ohio)
Status: Signed
Position: Defensive end
Rating: 5.6, three-star
State rank: N/A
Position rank: N/A
Other notable offers: Cornell, Air Force, Army, Cincinnati, Harvard, Marshall, Navy, Yale and several others
Aydan West, Quince Orchard (Maryland)
Status: Signed
Position: Cornerback
Rating: 5.6, three-star
State rank: No. 21
Position rank: No. 68
Other notable offers: Ohio State, Virginia Tech, Virginia, UCLA, Penn State, Cincinnati, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Duke, Boston College, Wake Forest, Charlotte, Memphis, East Carolina, Marshall and others
Charles White, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (Michigan)
Status: Signed
Position: Outside linebacker
Rating: 5.7, three-star
State rank: No. 10
Position rank: No. 54
Other notable offers: Boston College, Indiana, Kansas, Marshall, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, West Virginia and others
Evan Young, Lufkin (Texas)
Status: Signed
Position: Cornerback
Rating: 5.6, three-star
State ranking: N/A
Position rank: N/A
Notable offers: Louisiana, North Texas, Texas State, UTEP, UTSA, Wyoming and others
Planning on signing in February:
Bryson Williams, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (Michigan)
Status: Verbal
Position: Athlete
Rating: 5.6, three-star
State ranking: No. 17
Position rank: N/A
Other notable offers: Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Illinois, Kansas, Marshall, Minnesota, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Princeton, Purdue, Rice, West Virginia, Yale and others
Note: Sources told Spartans Illustrated that Bryson Williams will not sign on Dec. 4 and that he plans to sign in February. He remains committed to the Spartans as of now.
Preferred walk-ons:
Jack Wills, Hudsonville (Michigan)
Status: Officially added to 2025 roster
Position: Long snapper
Rating: N/A
State ranking: N/A
Position rank: N/A
Other interested schools: Central Michigan, Syracuse