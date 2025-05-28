Michigan State class of 2026 official visits primer

Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith looks on during practice on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in East Lansing. (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The Michigan State football program has already hosted a few 2026 prospects for official visits throughout the spring, but this weekend (May 30 through June 1) kicks off a busy stretch of official visits from late May until late June for head coach Jonathan Smith and his staff. MSU will bring 10 priority 2026 targets to East Lansing this weekend, and has nearly 50 official visitors scheduled, as of press time, over the next four weeks or so. What can Spartan fans expect during this time? Spartans Illustrated has you covered with this official visit primer.

Who is currently committed to MSU's 2026 class?

Michigan State currently has four scholarship commits in its 2026 recruiting class, including two four-star prospects. Athlete Jack Lansing III is also committed as a preferred walk-on. Lansing will take an official visit during the weekend of June 20 through June 22. Here is more about each of MSU's current scholarship commits and when they plan to take their official visits.

One of the more intriguing prospects in the Spartans' 2026 class, Joey Caudill plays quarterback and outside linebacker for Lexington High School in Ohio, but projects as a tight end at the college level. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Caudill is extremely athletic and may be flying under the radar in terms of his low-three-star ranking simply because there aren't a lot of opportunities for analysts to evaluate him as a tight end right now. However, he is a recruit the Spartans are very excited about due to his size, speed, athleticism and versatility. He was the first prospect to commit to Michigan State's 2026 class, pledging to the Spartans back in January, shortly after a visit to East Lansing. He has built strong bonds with Smith and Wozniak. "I chose Michigan State because of the relationships with the people in the building and the culture they are building," Caudill previously told Spartans Illustrated. "I knew after my visit I wanted to make it home. Me and my family loved it. Meeting the coaches and seeing the great campus (during my visit were things that stood out to me)." In addition to Michigan State, Caudill has scholarship offers from Kentucky, Maryland, Purdue, Miami (OH), Toledo and Western Michigan. Caudill will return to campus for an official visit during the weekend of June 13 through June 15. He is also a multi-sport athlete who plays basketball and runs track.

Michigan State's most recent pledge, Bickel announced his commitment to the Spartans on Feb. 19. The North Branch High School (Michigan) standout was a priority target for MSU offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jim Michalczik, and Bickel has made the short trek to East Lansing multiple times for visits. Bickel will next return to Michigan State's campus for his official visit from June 13 through June 15, which is the same weekend as Caudill. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Bickel has positional versatility as a guard or tackle, but sources tell Spartans Illustrated that the current plan is to start him out as a tackle. In addition to Michigan State, Bickel has collected offers from Cincinnati, Northwestern, Cornell, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Miami (OH) and Toledo. Bickel has strong family ties to MSU, as his cousin is former Michigan State men's basketball player and current professional athlete Matt Costello. Currently, Bickel is excelling this spring for North Branch's track and field team in the shot put and discus events. He also plays basketball and wrestles for the Broncos.

Official visitors for May 30 through June 1: