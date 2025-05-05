Michigan State 2026 quarterback commit Kayd Coffman receives fourth star

It's been a strong offseason for class of 2026 Michigan State quarterback commit Kayd Coffman. After an impressive performance at the Elite 11 Regional in Ohio and then earning MVP honors at the Under Armour Next Ohio Camp during the month of April, Coffman caught the eye of Rivals' evaluators and is moving up in the rankings.

On Monday, Coffman received a fourth star and was placed in the prestigious Rivals250. He now checks in as the No. 6 recruit in the state of Michigan, No. 20 quarterback and No. 235 prospect in the country in the 2026 cycle.

Still, Coffman remains humble and has bigger goals in mind.

"It’s cool, but I’m not a guy that looks for outside validation," Coffman told Spartans Illustrated about his four-star status. "I’m not living and dying by what people say about me. Just finally some people are opening their eyes a little bit."

The East Kentwood High School (Kentwood, Michigan) signal-caller pledged to the Spartans in February, despite interest from various college programs starting to pick up.

Greg Smith, the Midwest analyst for Rivals, has watched Coffman perform live at multiple events throughout the offseason and pushed to give Coffman a fourth star.

"Coffman (6-foot-2, 198 pounds) was certainly one of the best quarterbacks at the event" Smith said after the Elite 11 event on April 13. "He’s got a frame that is still filling out, so I expect him to put on good weight after arriving in East Lansing.

"Going into the event I wanted to see how Coffman performed in a setting that maybe isn’t best suited for his game. He more than held his own throwing the ball with velocity and accuracy. But it’s easy to see that his skills shine when he’s able to throw on the run. Coffman also did well during the simulated RPO drill.

"The gathered media and coaches for the event were buzzing about his potential. The Spartans did such a great job landing him early."