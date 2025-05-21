Samson Gash discusses Michigan State offer, scheduled official visit

Last week, Michigan State became the latest program to offer three-star Detroit Catholic Central standout athlete Samson Gash.

The in-state talent is the younger brother of current Spartan walk-on redshirt sophomore defensive back Caleb Gash, who joined MSU in 2023 after a standout career at South Lyon East.

Samson comes from a highly athletic family. Beyond Caleb, there are several other Gash brothers. His older brother, Isaiah Gash, played running back at Michigan, while his other older brother, Elijah Gash, starred in lacrosse at Albany and now plays professionally. Meanwhile, his younger brother, Gideon Gash, is a three-star athlete in the 2027 class and teammates with Samson at Catholic Central. His father, Sam Gash, played collegiately at Penn State before spending 12 seasons in the NFL as a fullback.

Outside of his newest offer from the Spartans, Samson Gash has received over a dozen scholarship offers, including from Cincinnati, Illinois, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest and West Virginia.

He previously had official visits scheduled to West Virginia on June 6 and Cincinnati on June 20. But with an offer from Michigan State under his belt, the three-star prospect has now also scheduled a visit to East Lansing for the weekend of June 13 through June 15.

Recently, Spartans Illustrated caught up with Samson Gash to discuss his recruitment and his interest in Michigan State.