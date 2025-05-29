Michigan State Football announces six kickoff times for 2025 season

There are no other Friday night games for MSU on the schedule this season, a change from last year. There will also be at least one game kicking off at noon in 2025, another difference from last season.

Michigan State Football has announced six kickoff times for the 2025 season, including the news that the season opener against Western Michigan has been moved to Friday night of Labor Day Weekend as has become a recent school tradition. The MSU Football Twitter account (or X as the social media platform was rebranded to in recent years) hinted the date change last week when it posted a 100 days countdown, suggesting the game would be on Friday night rather than Saturday when checking the calendar dates.

The Big Ten released the kickoff times for games scheduled for Week Zero through Three over the Thursday lunch hour.

For the Spartans, that means the WMU, Boston College, and Youngstown State games now have kickoff times. Additionally, the Spartans will play in homecoming matchups at Nebraska and at Indiana in Week Six and Week Eight, respectively while hosting UCLA in Week Seven for their own. The league typically provides kickoff times, or at least narrows down to two television start windows, for a team's homecoming matchup. Last season all four start time windows were listed when the Spartans hosted Iowa, but this season the Bruins game will be a noon start with the network to be determined at a later date. Games at UNL and IU will be noon or the mid-afternoon start time with networks to be announced later.

The new start times announced Thursday include:

-Western Michigan on Friday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on FS1

-Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on NBC

-Youngstown State on Saturday, Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the Big Ten Network

-at Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 4 at noon/3:30/4 p.m. Eastern Time, network to be announced

-UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 11 at noon Eastern Time, network to be announced

-at Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 18 at noon/3:30/4 p.m. Eastern Time, network to be announced

That leaves just half of the schedule awaiting network and start time information with six games still listed as "to be announced" at the time of publishing.

Michigan State will look to bounce back from a 5-7 (3-6 in the Big Ten) campaign in 2024 in its first season under head coach Jonathan Smith. MSU has finished with losing seasons in four of the past five years and the Spartans last qualified for a bowl game in 2021, defeating Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl to finish the year 11-2 overall and 7-2 in league action.