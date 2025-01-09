Michigan State adds Valdosta State WR transfer Rodney Bullard

Bullard currently has one year of eligibility remaining, but there is a possibility of a second year being there with a wiaver. His commitment comes after a visit to East Lansing on Jan. 5 and 6.

Michigan State has added another wide receiver through the portal, picking up a commitment from Valdosta State transfer Rodney Bullard on Thursday evening.

The Albany, Georgia native has been an extremely productive receiver at the Division II level and has the chance to become a real big-play threat with the Spartans. This past season, he pulled down 42 catches for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns. That is good for 23.8 yards per catch.

In addition, Bullard was the top receiver on a program that wins a lot. Valdosta State went 13-1 this past season and the lone loss was in the D-II national title game to Michigan’s own Ferris State. During VSU's 14 games, Bullard recorded four games of at least 100 receiving yards and had a catch of greater than 40 yards in eight different games.

The year prior was also productive. Bullard had 43 catches for 566 yards and seven touchdowns during the 2023 season, helping Valdosta State to a 12-2 year and an appearance in the quarterfinals. Another thing Bullard provided that year was kick returns; he returned 16 kicks for a total of 397 yards, taking one back 99 for a score against West Georgia.

Now, Bullard will make the jump from the Division II level all the way to the Big Ten. He will join a transfer-laden wide receiver room wide coach Courtney Hawkins that features new guys Chrishon McCray, Omari Kelly and Evan Boyd. MSU is expected to stop here in terms of recruiting wide receivers through the portal.

As for the overall picture, Michigan State’s transfer portal class now stands 15 strong again. That number briefly fell to 14 after the Spartans lost tight end Mason Mini’s commitment to Cal on Wednesday.

Currently, it is not certain if MSU will try to get another tight end in the winter window or wait until the portal opens again from April 16-25. During that time, the current expectation is that cornerback, rush end and safety will be positions that will get addressed.

To keep up with all of the Michigan State transfer portal activity, please view the Spartans Illustrated transfer portal tracker.