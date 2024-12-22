Michigan State gets commitment from UConn transfer cornerback Malcolm Bell

Bell will have one year of eligibility remaining after having spent each of the prior four seasons in Storrs. He appeared in nine total games in 2024 for the Huskies, logging 26 total tackles and three pass breakups.

In total, Bell has appeared in 33 total games with 20 starts across the last three years with Connecticut. He has recorded a total of 93 tackles, 13 pass breakups and a forced fumble.

This past season, Bell totaled 385 total defensive snaps, 335 as one of the corners out wide. He received a total defensive grade of 75.4 from Pro Football Focus, along with a 74.3 coverage grade. Bell also played 53 special teams snaps on UConn’s punt return and field goal/PAT block units.

In coverage, PFF says Bell allowed 19 catches on 30 targets for 207 yards and no touchdowns.

Rivals currently has Bell as a three-star transfer portal prospect and the 782nd-ranked player this cycle.