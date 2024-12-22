Michigan State gets commitment from UConn transfer cornerback Malcolm Bell

Michigan State has added another cornerback from the transfer portal, gaining a commitment UConn transfer Malcolm Bell, who announced his decision on Sunday.
Bell will have one year of eligibility remaining after having spent each of the prior four seasons in Storrs. He appeared in nine total games in 2024 for the Huskies, logging 26 total tackles and three pass breakups.
In total, Bell has appeared in 33 total games with 20 starts across the last three years with Connecticut. He has recorded a total of 93 tackles, 13 pass breakups and a forced fumble.
This past season, Bell totaled 385 total defensive snaps, 335 as one of the corners out wide. He received a total defensive grade of 75.4 from Pro Football Focus, along with a 74.3 coverage grade. Bell also played 53 special teams snaps on UConn’s punt return and field goal/PAT block units.
In coverage, PFF says Bell allowed 19 catches on 30 targets for 207 yards and no touchdowns.
Rivals currently has Bell as a three-star transfer portal prospect and the 782nd-ranked player this cycle.
Bell becomes the third player this cycle to join a Michigan State secondary, coached by Blue Adams, that was ravaged last season with injuries. He joins Texas State transfer Joshua Eaton and Eastern Illinois transfer NiJhay Burt as the newest members of MSU's defensive backfield.
MSU is currently trying to replace two contributing outside cornerbacks, with Ed Woods now being out of eligibility and Charles Brantley entering the portal. The Spartans’ pass defense was ranked 47th in the country last year, allowing 206.7 yards per game.
The former two-star recruit played his prep ball at Clarkson Football North in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. He was also the teammate of former Spartan running back Nate Carter for two seasons at UConn. Bell had just five total FBS offers coming out of high school, with the only one from a power conference being Minnesota.
In total, Michigan State now has 10 transfer portal additions this cycle. That number is expected to continue to increase as MSU loads up for year two of the Jonathan Smith era.
To keep up with all of Michigan State transfer portal activity, please view the Spartans Illustrated transfer portal tracker.