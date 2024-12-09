Michigan State's Avery Dunn and Ademola Faleye enter the transfer portal

(Photo by © Dale Young-Imagn Images)

Michigan State football's redshirt senior defensive lineman/rush end Avery Dunn and tight end Ademola Faleye have both entered their names into the college football transfer portal, Spartans Illustrated has learned.

Dunn was a three-year defensive linemen at MSU and played in 20 career games, including a career-high 10 games during the 2023 season. He dealt with injuries early on in 2024 and played in just one game, versus Ohio State. It was then announced that Dunn suffered a season-ending injury ahead of the game versus Michigan on Oct. 26. He recorded 41 career tackles (28 in 2022, 12 in 2023 and one in 2024) with six tackles for loss, three sacks, one pass break up and one fumble recovery during his time as a Spartan.

Dunn is an Ohio native and was part of MSU's 2020 signing class as he redshirted his freshman season before making his college debut in 2021. His playing time and snaps increased during 2022 and 2023, despite missing a couple of games in 2023 while battling injury; the injury struggles continued in 2024. As a recruit, Dunn was rated as a three-star and was ranked as the No. 46 outside linebacker coming out of the state of Ohio at the time. After being granted a medical redshirt, the 2025 season will be Dunn's last year of eligibility at the collegiate level.

Faleye transferred into MSU after previously playing at Norfolk State. The tight end redshirted during the 2023 season and playing time came sparingly in 2024. He played in 11 games, but only recorded two catches for 18 yards across 96 total offensive snaps. One catch came against Ohio State and the other was against Purdue. He also recorded 104 special teams snaps. The Brockton, Massachusetts native received a 40.2 overall offensive grade from Pro Football Focus this year. Now, he will exit East Lansing with one year of eligibility remaining.