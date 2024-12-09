Michigan State OL Dallas Fincher has entered the transfer portal

Fincher appeared in all 12 games this past season, but never started. He played in a total of 32 games in the past three years, starting twice at the center position in 2023.

Fincher’s time in 2024 was split a bit between offensive line and special teams. Fincher would often sub in at left or right guard, playing 117 offensive snaps, and received a 48.3 overall offensive grade from Pro Football Focus. Fincher also logged 48 snaps on special teams on the field goal unit.

The former three-star recruit from East Kentwood, Michigan came to East Lansing as a part of Mel Tucker’s original recruiting class. Fincher, whose dad also played offensive line at MSU during the 1980s, originally committed to MSU when Mark Dantonio was still the head coach for the Spartans, but maintained his commitment through that coaching change.

He then stuck with the Spartans for the 2024 campaign, following the firing of Tucker and hiring of current Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith.