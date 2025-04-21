Michigan State DB Dillon Tatum enters the transfer portal

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive back Dillon Tatum (21) breaks up a pass intended for Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Ian Strong (29) during the first half at SHI Stadium. (Photo by © Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

Michigan State defensive back Dillon Tatum has entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining, he announced on his Instagram Monday morning. Tatum played in 22 games across his three seasons at MSU, making 62 tackles, three tackles for a loss, and breaking up eight passes.

In 2024 he only played 21 snaps before suffering a season-ending injury in Week One against Florida Atlantic. Tatum came to Michigan State as a four-star recruit out of West Bloomfield High School and was the sixth-ranked recruit from Michigan in the class of 2022, committing to Mel Tucker's MSU staff. He played in all 12 of MSU’s games as a true freshman in 2022, with a good chunk of his snaps coming on special teams, but making one start at cornerback in the season-finale against Penn State. Tatum then took a big step the following year, starting eight of the nine games he played in at cornerback during the 2023 campaign before missing the final three games of the 2023 season due to injury.