East Carolina transfer DB Dontavius Nash commits to Michigan State

Michigan State has added another defensive back through the transfer portal, getting the commitment of Dontavius Nash out of East Carolina on Tuesday. Nash officially visited MSU on Sunday and Monday. His agent, Dwayne K. Treece II, Group CEO of PortalKings™, tells Spartans Illustrated that Nash has shut down his recruitment and won't take any other visits.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Nash currently has one year of eligibility remaining. He told Spartans Illustrated that MSU primarily recruited him to play safety, but he also has the capability to operate as both a nickel back and at wide cornerback as well. MSU’s latest commitment had previously spent pretty much his entire career in the state of North Carolina. Nash was a four-star prospect in the class of 2021 out of Hunter Huss High School in Gastonia, North Carolina. He began his career with the North Carolina Tar Heels of Chapel Hill and spent two years there before heading over to Greenville to play for the East Carolina Pirates for two seasons. In total, Nash has appeared in 34 games across his four-year career so far: 24 for East Carolina and 10 for North Carolina. He’s totaled 61 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and seven pass breakups.