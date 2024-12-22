Wake Forest transfer OL Matt Gulbin commits to Michigan State

Wake Forest running back Tate Carney (30) reacts to his game tying touchdown late during the second half with offensive lineman Matt Gulbin (54) against the Louisiana-Lafayette on Sept. 28, 2024 (Photo by © Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

Michigan State has made a splash in the transfer portal, as Wake Forest transfer offensive lineman Matt Gulbin committed to the Spartans on Sunday. Gulbin quietly visited East Lansing over the weekend. He will come to the Spartans as a graduate transfer and have one year of eligbility remaining. Sources tell Spartans Illustrated that Michigan State intends to play Gulbin at the center position, but he also has vast experience as a guard.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Gulbin appeared in 40 total games for head coach Dave Clawson and the Demon Deacons, including 22 starts. After allowing just one sack on the season, according to Wake Forest, Gulbin was an honorable mention All-ACC selection in 2024. According to Pro Football Focus, Gulbin started all 12 games for Wake Forest in 2024. He recorded a total of 80 offensive snaps (the most on the team), and recorded an overall grade of 72.9. He also received a pass-blocking grade of 78.5 and a run-blocking grade of 72.0. He played 693 snaps at left guard and 113 snaps at center on the campaign. Gulbin redshirted in 2021, but appeared in four games. In 2022, he saw action in all 13 of the Demon Deacons' games. He got his first starting experience in 2023 in which he started in 10 out of the 11 games he played in.