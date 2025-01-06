BYU LB transfer Aisea Moa commits to Michigan State

Aisea Moa (Photo by © Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Michigan State has landed another transfer portal commitment. This one comes from from former Brigham Young University linebacker Aisea Moa. Moa will have two years of eligibility remaining and is projected to play inside linebacker for the Spartans. He visited East Lansing with his family on Thursday, Jan. 2 and Friday, Jan. 3. "I absolutely loved it," Moa told Spartans Illustrated's Ryan O'Bleness after the visit. "Great people and staff, and I love East Lansing!"

Advertisement

This is not the first time Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith has made an effort to add Moa to his roster. While working at Oregon State, Smith and many members of the current MSU staff sent an offer to him back when Moa was a four-star prospect out of Weber High School in Utah in the class of 2022. This time, Smith and company get him, and Moa has also built new relationships with Michigan State defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi and defensive analyst Andrew Bindelglass. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Moa appeared in all 12 of BYU’s regular season games in 2024, receiving a start in the Cougars’ regular-season finale against Houston. The North Ogden, Utah native made a total of 16 tackles, a forced fumble and half-tackle-for-loss. In total, Moa played a total of 142 defensive snaps this past season, along with 67 on special teams. Pro Football Focus gave him a 72.2 overall defensive grade, along with a grade of 66.9 for his efforts on special teams. In 2023, Moa appeared in three games and recorded one tackle. As a true freshman in 2022, Moa redshirted and did not see game action.