Michigan State WR Aziah Johnson to enter the transfer portal

This is a big hit, as Johnson will have three years of eligibility remaining and is coming off a solid campaign where he recorded 276 receiving yards, good for fourth on the team. He caught 16 passes and scored twice.

This is now the second wide receiver MSU has lost to the portal in as many days, after Jaron Glover announced his intentions to go elsewhere on Thursday.

Johnson originally came to East Lansing after being recruited by former head coach Mel Tucker. The former three-star recruit out of Richmond, Virginia chose the Spartans back in December 2022. During his recruiting process, Johnson officially visited Virginia Tech and South Carolina while also unofficially visiting North Carolina. He also held power conference offers from Wake Forest, Duke and Virginia.

After only playing two offensive snaps while he redshirted during MSU’s 4-8 season in 2023, Johnson still stuck around after Michigan State hired Jonathan Smith and saw his role greatly increase while playing in all 12 games this fall.